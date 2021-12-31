Italian TV presenter blames Agnelli for this season’s poor performance

Leading Italian TV presenter and Juventus fan Pippo Baudo has blamed Andrea Agnelli’s leadership for the club’s current poor form.

The Bianconeri have been in a bad patch for much of this season after bringing Max Allegri back as manager.

They also agreed to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United and the Portuguese star left with most of the club’s goals.

Juve is far from the top of the league table and its immediate target is to break inside the top four.

That can be achieved in this second half of the campaign, but no one expected them to struggle so far.

Baudo admits he has been bitterly disappointed to see Juve behind the two Milan clubs on the league table.

He said via Calciomercato: “I am very disappointed, I did not expect a Juve so far from the Milanese. A season that gave us Juventus fans no satisfaction.

“The faults lie with the property and the biggest disappointment is Andrea Agnelli. He didn’t manage the team well, we needed more competence and above all a lot of passion.”

Juve FC Says

Most fans would share in his frustration as we watch our beloved club struggle to make any impact.

The team still has more than enough quality players in its ranks, but most of them are simply underperforming.

The second half gives everyone another chance to deliver better performances, including those in the boardroom who can sign players next month.