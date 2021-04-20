Italian TV presenter expects a sensational return in Juve’s management

In the crazy world of football, we don’t just read rumors concerning player transfers, but also ones regarding the potential moves of those who are in charge of the transfers.

Piero Chiambretti is a famous television presenter in Italy, and according to ilBianconero he made a surprising announcement on his program, called Tika Taka.

Whilst a host of Juventus fans are crossing their fingers hoping for the return of Paul Pogba – or perhaps Moise Kean – the TV personality claims that a return is expected to take place on a managerial level.

“Giuseppe Marotta could return to Juventus, whilst Antonio Conte could return to England. I have my own informants in Turin who gave me the news”

Although we’re not sure how reliable is Chiambretti – or his informants for that matter – Inter fans won’t like this news one bit.

Marotta and Conte worked side by side at Juventus, delivering great success between 2011 and 2014 when the latter shockingly left the club.

The former general manager ended up leaving himself in 2018, few months following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The two men were later reunited in Milano, and are now leading the Nerazzurri towards their first Scudetto title in eleven years.

Since his departure, Marotta’s former right-hand man Fabio Paratici has been effectively in charge of the Sporting part in Turin, and has been blamed by a section of the supporters for Juve’s underwhelming campaign.

Besides Chiambretti’s confident words, no clear evidence suggests that such a sensational return is on the cards for now.

Nonetheless, never say never in football.