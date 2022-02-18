Italian Undersecretary for Sport assures stadiums will soon open at 100% capacity

Valentina Vezzali, the Italian Undersecretary of Sport, has given hope to Serie A clubs that stadiums will open to full capacity soon.

The country has not opened its doors to more than 75% capacity crowds at the stadiums since the covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

While other countries have allowed capacity crowds in matches, Italy is taking a cautious approach, considering it was one of the worst-hit nations by covid.

This has been an issue for clubs, as most continue to lose revenue from gate receipts.

However, that could all change before the end of this season, with Vezzali confirming in a recent interview that the grounds will welcome full capacity crowds soon.

She said via Calciomercato: “Taking into account the decline in the epidemiological curve, in concert with Minister Speranza and responding to the will that emerged from Parliament, we will immediately return to 75% in outdoor facilities and 60% in those indoors.

“But, if the downward trend continues, we will soon return to 100%. I appreciate the door that President Gravina has left open for dialogue, I am sure that these 10 days will be used to find a shared solution.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Top clubs like Juventus that have a large stadium have suffered more from venues not being opened at full capacity.

If that changes, it could dramatically improve how much we make from matchday revenues in domestic and European games.

Because football contributes to the economy, the government is probably working hard for things to return to normal soon.