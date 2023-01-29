Italian women’s team coach says everyone at Juventus must question themselves

The manager of the Italian women’s national team Milena Bertolini has commented on Juventus’ struggles after the Bianconeri lost to Monza today.

This has been a tough campaign for Max Allegri’s men and it keeps getting worse for them every week.

Juve was seen as title challengers three weeks ago, but after losing two of three league matches and getting docked 15 points, the Bianconeri might struggle to remain in the league this term.

After the loss against the Boys from Brianza, Bertolini said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is clear that it is a difficult time for Juve, everyone must question himself. I speak of the players, but also of the coach. You need to feel the sense of belonging, the understanding where you are. Those who do not feel ready to face difficulties at this moment must stay out”.

Juve FC Says

This has been one of the most turbulent Juve campaigns ever and now the club is seriously in a mess.

The players must recognise the importance of earning more wins and helping the club ride the current storm it is facing.

If we do not start winning consistently soon enough, it will be just a matter of time before we are in a relegation battle.