Juventus was keen on Fabio Chiarodia in the summer after he emerged as one of the finest talents in German football.

The youngster represents Italy, but his family has spent two decades in Germany, and he thought it would be smarter for him to stay where he grew up.

This cost Juve his signature as he penned a deal with Borussia Monchengladbach, where he now appears very close to becoming a first-team regular despite being only 18.

He still represents the Italian youth teams and was asked about his decision to remain in Germany despite being courted by a top European club like Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Yes, in the end I chose to stay in Germany to be close to my family, who moved here 20 years ago. I feel comfortable with German football and in the end that was the choice.”

Juve FC Says

At 18, Fabio Chiarodia will feel he still has time to play for a top team like Juve, and his focus should now be on joining a club where he can get more game time.

We will continue to follow him, and in the future, a chance could open up for us to add him to our group when he becomes a more established player.