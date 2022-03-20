Italy calls up Juventus man to the national team

Mattia De Sciglio has been called up by the Italy national team for its next international matches.

The Juventus defender has originally been snubbed by Roberto Mancini, but Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo got injured this weekend and he needed to be replaced in the squad.

The Italy gaffer has now drafted De Sciglio into the group, according to Football Italia.

The report claims fans had expected him to call up AC Milan’s Davide Calabria, who has been in fine form.

But the former Manchester City manager opted for the more versatile De Sciglio.

He would now look to earn another cap for the Azzurri as they attempt to win a place in the World Cup later this year.

Juve FC Says

De Sciglio’s invitation indicates that he has been doing well in the campaign and deserves to be rewarded.

He will probably not be the first choice in the matches, but being a part of the group is also great for his career.

Juve will now hope he doesn’t sustain any injuries before he returns to the club after the break.

We have several other players who will join their national team for these matches, and we can only hope that they will not have any fitness problems on their return to the club.