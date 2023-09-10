On Saturday, Luciano Spalletti made his bow as Italy coach. However, this certainly wasn’t the start he was dreaming of.

The former Roma, Inter and Napoli boss had to settle for a point as the Azzurri’s North Macedonian taboo continues. Ciro Immobile gave Italy the lead early in the second half but the hosts replied with a late freekick.

Although it’s still early days, the Euro 2020 winners are already running the risk of missing out on a spot in Euro 2024.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Spalletti is considering ringing some changes to his Italy squad in the next international breaks. This could culminate in call-ups for four additional Juventus players.

This time, the new Azzurri manager only invited two Bianconeri stars to join his initial host. However, Federico Chiesa had to return to Turin prematurely due to a slight knock, while Manuel Locatelli remained on the bench last night.

But as the source tells it, another four Juventus players could receive call-ups next time. The first name on the list is Moise Kean who will have to earn some additional playing time in Max Allegri’s gameplan.

Moreover, Nicolo Fagioli could earn a spot in the middle of the park, perhaps when he regains his optimal physical condition. The same goes for Fabio Miretti who’s currently featuring for Italy U21.

The fourth name on the list is Andrea Cambiaso who has been an interesting addition to the Juventus squad this season. The wingback has already made a couple of starts this season at the expense of Filip Kostic.