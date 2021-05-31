Italy international named as Allegri’s first-choice summer target

Manuel Locatelli has been named as returning Juventus manager Max Allegri’s first-choice target ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The 23 year-old has become a central figure for both club and country this season, having made nine appearances for Italy since making his debut back in September, scoring once and picking up two assists.

Despite being considered a defensive midfielder, Locatelli was crediteed with four goals and three assists from 34 Serie A appearances this term, highlighting just how broad his skillset is.

Juve have struggled for consistency this term, with their midfield regularly blamed for their struggles, and Locatelli could well be the cement to fix the holes from this season.

The Gazzetta insists that the Sassuolo star is the new manager’s first-choice to come to Turin this summer, with Allegri claimed to have mentioned Locatelli in talks with Real Madrid before agreeing to re-join Juve instead.

With the club expected to sign a new midfield option this summer, it could well open the door for one of Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Arthur Melo or Weston McKennie to leave the club.

Which central midfielder disappointed the most of our current crop? Which option would you be most disappointed to see leave this summer?

Patrick