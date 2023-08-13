Following Roberto Mancini’s surprising resignation from the Italy national team manager role, there are discussions within the Italian football community about potential successors. Max Allegri is among the names being considered for this significant position.

Roberto Mancini’s departure came as a shock to the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), as he stepped down from his role while preparing the team for Euro 2024. This unexpected vacancy has led to a search for a new manager who can build upon the successful foundation that Mancini had established.

Football-Italia reports that Allegri’s name has emerged as a candidate on the list of potential managers. Allegri, renowned for his managerial success in Italy, declined an enticing offer to move to Saudi Arabia during the early part of the summer, opting to honour his contract with Juventus.

Considering Allegri’s managerial achievements and his status as a coveted coach, his decision regarding the Italy national team’s managerial position will undoubtedly carry substantial weight. As discussions unfold and decisions are made, the football world awaits the outcome of this crucial managerial selection process for the Italy national team.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is a good coach struggling to find success at Juve again after his first spell at the club.

The gaffer will be tempted by the chance to coach the national team, but he has to decide if he wants to do it now or in the future when he has left club football.