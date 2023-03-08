Italy manager Roberto Mancini overlooks Kean ahead of international break

It hasn’t been an easy week for Moise Kean, to say the least. The striker emerged as the ultimate villain for Juventus last weekend, earning a red card just 40 seconds following his entrance.

Max Allegri thrusted the player in the hopes of finding an equalizer against Roma, but the 23-year-old left his team in a numerical disadvantage. Following a provocative challenge from Gianluca Mancini, the Bianconeri man retaliated with a deliberate red card.

Apparently, this incident left him at odds with another Mancini, the one at the helm of the Italian national team.

Ahead of the upcoming international break, Roberto Mancini has a major headache selection upfront, with Ciro Immobile, Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori all having physical issues.

While this would have been the perfect opportunity for Kean to rise to the occasion, it seems that Sunday’s dismissal put him on the manager’s naughty list. Mancini didn’t even mention the Juventus striker while discussing his options.

“The problems are serious. Immobile is knocked out, perhaps Raspadori as well,” said the Azzurri boss in an interview with Il Messaggero via JuventusNews24.

“There are major uncertainties. Most of our central forwards have played very little in recent months.

“We don’t have one who is a starter, except for [Wilfried] Gnonto, who has been getting more playing time at Leeds lately and can act as a centre-forward.

“But for the rest, we are in bad shape. Scamacca is just back from an injury, while [Andrea] Belotti plays little.”

Italy will open their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in a crunch meeting against England in Napoli on March 23. They play Malta three days later.