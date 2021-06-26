Italy knee
Club News

Italy players willing to take the knee at Euro 2020, only if…

June 26, 2021 - 1:00 pm

Taking the knee has been adopted as an anti-racism gesture in the United States in the previous years, and after several incidents around the world, Premier League footballers embraced the movement throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

Moreover, the national teams of England, Wales and Belgium have been taken the knee prior to their matches at Euro 2020, with some players from the opposition sides supporting it as well.

Before Italy’s encounter against Wales, five Azzurri stars decided to support the gesture, going down to one knee. These players are Federico Bernardeschi, Andrea Belotti, Emerson Palmieri, Matteo Pessina and Rafael Toloi.

Therefore, a debate has been sparked about whether Roberto Mancini’s men will embrace the movement of not.

This issue has been an object of debate all around the world – especially in Britain – as some are calling to put an end to it (describing it as fruitless) whilst others continue to see the necessity behind it.

According to ANSA and Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia, Sources in the Italy camp claim they will take the knee if the other team does so out of ‘solidarity,’ albeit still believing ‘racism should be fought in a different way.’

Italy’s next opponents, Austria, have not requested a moment before kickoff to take the knee, therefore, there won’t be a pause from referee Anthony Taylor.

However, the source says that “going forward in the competition, if there should be a team that wants to do this, the Azzurri group will join in out of solidarity and sensibility, albeit maintaining the conviction that racism should be fought in a different way.”

Thus, it seems that the Italian team has put this fireball in someone else’s court

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Manuel Locatelli

Video – Would Locatelli be a starter at Juventus? Here’s Del Piero’s view

June 26, 2021

Bonucci: “If in a month’s time people go back to hating me…”

June 26, 2021
Italy's defender Leonardo Bonucci celebrates scoring a penalty shot

Only one Juventus man expected to start for Italy against Austria

June 26, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn June 26, 2021 at 1:57 pm

    it is a kneel to marxism, there are other ways. this is disagusting and very shameful.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.