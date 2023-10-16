While four Juventus players received a call-up from the Italian national team for the October Euro 2024 qualifiers, only one is tipped to feature in the big Wembley showdown against England.

Federico Chiesa has already returned home as the technical staff felt he’s unlikely to recover in time for Tuesday’s major clash.

On the other hand, Federico Gatti remains at the bottom of Luciano Spalletti’s pecking order order.

On Saturday, Moise Kean and Manuel Locatelli did fairly well in the 4-0 routing of Malta.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoMercatoWeb, Locatelli could lose his spot in the middle of the park in favor of Roma star Bryan Cristante.

The two midfielders have been sharing the Regista starting berth since the appointment of Spalletti. It appears that the Italy coach will continue to alternate between them.

Cristante could join Inter duo Nicolo Barella and Davide Frattesi the midfield trio. The Nerazzurri stars should also dominate the defense with Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi and Federico Dimarco all potentially starting at the back alongside Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

As for Kean, the report claims he will replace Giacomo Raspadori as the centre-forward after starting on the left wing in the weekend. Stephan El-Shaarawy could take the left flank while Domenico Berardi operates on the opposite wing.

Italy Probable XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dimarco; Barella, Cristante, Frattesi; Berardi, Kean, El-Shaarawy