Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli was an unused substitute against France, but will reportedly earn his chance to shine when Italy take on Israel.

The Azzurri enjoyed an ecstatic debut in the UEFA Nations League, beating France by three goals to one at the heart of Paris.

The visitors found themselves trailing after just 12 seconds, but went on to win thanks to goals from Federico Dimarco, Davide Frattesi and Giacomo Raspadori.

Andrea Cambiaso was the solitary Juventus player to feature in Luciano Spalletti’s lineup at Le Parc des Prince. The versatile star played as a right wingback from start to finish.

But while Cambiaso could be rested in favor of Raoul Bellanova on Monday, another two Bianconeri players are tipped to start against Israel.

According to IlBianconero, Fagioli will replace Sandro Tonali in the middle of the park.

The two young midfielders were the main poster boys for the infamous betting scandal that hit Italian football last year, and were both slapped with lengthy bans.

The Juventus youth product made his comeback last May, while the Newcastle star has only recently returned to the pitch.

Fagioli will join Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini and Torino’s Samuele Ricci in the middle of the park. The latter produced a sensational performance in Paris.

Moreover, Federico Gatti will take his place in the back three alongside Alessandro Buongiorno and Alessandro Bastoni.

Former Juventus striker Moise Kean could lead the line. The 24-year is enjoying a positive start to life at Fiorentina.

ITALY (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Gatti, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Bellanova, Fagioli, Ricci, Pellegrini, Udogie; Raspadori, Kean.