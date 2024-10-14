On the fourth matchday of the UEFA Nations League, Italy will host Israel on Monday night at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine.

The Azzurri lead the group after collecting seven points from their first three fixtures. They held on to a 2-2 draw against Belgium on Thursday despite being reduced to ten men for an entire half against Belgium following Lorenzo Pellegrini’s dismissal.

On the other hand, their visitors are yet to register a single point, so despite Luciano Spalletti’s warnings, Italy are expected to register a routine win in front of their home supporters.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Azzurri boss will rely on two Juventus players in his starting lineup.

Andrea Cambiaso will preserve his spot on the right flank following a sensational outing against Belgium that saw him score the opener and stimulate the second goal.

Moreover, Nicolo Fagioli should start this time, replacing Torino’s Samuele Ricci in the Regista role. He will be accompanied by Sandro Tonali and Davide Frattesi in the middle of the park, while Federico Dimarco takes the left flank.

The source also expects the backline to remain unchanged with Alessandro Bastoni starting in between Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Riccardo Calafiori, but Guglielmo Vicario could replace Gianluigi Donnarumma between the posts.

Finally, Giacomo Raspadori will take over from the suspended Pellegrini, supporting Mateo Retegui upfront.

Italy Probable XI (3-5-1-1): Vicario; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Cambiaso, Frattesi, Fagioli,Dimarco; Raspadori; Retegui.