Federico Gatti missed out on Italy’s 30-man preliminary squad for Euro 2024, but he could still get a chance to play for his nation in the competition.

The defender has been ever-present in the current Juventus team, but Luciano Spalletti did not consider him good enough to be named in the initial squad.

Gatti has earned three caps for the Italy national team and is keen to remain involved.

However, the Azzurri have some of the league’s most outstanding defenders in their group, and there was no space for him.

This was a blow to him, but a report on Football Italia claims Gatti has been put on standby and will continue to train at Juve.

This is because Francesco Acerbi has just pulled out of the squad due to an injury, and he or another defender might need to be replaced.

However, Italy already has at least five centre-backs in the group, so Gatti’s chance of being called up to the final squad remains uncertain.

Juve FC Says

Gatti has played so many games for us in the last year, but the defender should take this snub as extra motivation to improve further.