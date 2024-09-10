Former Juventus striker Moise Kean feels he was hampered by injuries in what a completely barren campaign in Turin.

The 24-year-old is a Bianconeri youth product who earned his big breakthrough in 2019 before being sold to Everton.

In 2021, he made his return to Continassa as a last-gasp replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, but failed to recapture the magic of his original spell.

Last season was particularly problematic for the former PSG man who failed to score a single goal, albeit he was hard done by some controversial VAR decision on a few occasions.

Moreover, Kean was all set to join Atletico Madrid in January, but the move faltered when he failed to pass a medical due to an injury that kept him out of action for several months.

This summer, the striker joined Fiorentina on a permanent move, and is already enjoying a prosperous start to life in Tuscany.

This earned him a call-up to the Italian national team, and he repaid Luciano Spalletti’s faith with a positive short cameo against France, before finding the back of the net against Israel in last night’s 2-1 victory in the UEFA Nations League.

Therefore, Kean insists he was only hindered by injuries last season, but is now determined to give his best.

“I came back to give a hand to the team. I always made myself available, even if last season didn’t go well for me because I had so many injuries. It was important to be ready,” said the Italian bomber in his post-match interview with Rai via JuventusNews24.

“My performances on the pitch will speak for themselves. I started off well at Fiorentina, the group gave me a warm welcome.

“The coach is counting on me. Spalletti also gave me another opportunity to prove myself in today’s match. It was important to repay him.”