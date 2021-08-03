Italy U-19 coach on Kaio Jorge: “He knows how to make the team play well”

Following an official announcement from Santos, Kaio Jorge’s transfer to Juventus seems to be imminent. The 19-year-old has been the subject of a transfer tug of war that included the likes of Milan, Napoli and Benfica, but the Old Lady eventually sealed the deal.

The youngster is considered to be amongst the most promising Brazilian talents, and can feature in various attacking roles, thanks to his remarkable characteristics.

Back in 2019, Kaio played a pivotal role in his nation’s triumphant U-17 World Cup campaign, scoring goals in the final against Mexico and during the semi final contest versus France.

Although he didn’t find the back of the next in quarter final victory against Italy, the Azzurrini coach, Carmine Nunziata was left extremely impressed with Jorge’s vast talent.

Kaio Jorge was certainly one of the most important players in that Brazil team. Technically great, and acted as a point of reference, whilst playing for the team. I remember that he was also generous in his passing. Definitely a strong player,” said the former Italy U-17 manager in an interview with Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

“Even when he doesn’t score, he is a player who knows how to make the team play well, always close to his teammates, and very good at playing with his back to the goal.

“He possesses a good technique, good ball management and good dribbling, especially with his right foot,” added the current Italy U-19 coach.

“Kaio is a center forward who knows how to play with his teammates, who reads the game well. He is a true advanced playmaker, who attacks the goal well. At Juve, he will find a squad with great champions, but he can integrate well.”

Juventus fans will be eager to see in their own eyes if their next striker is truly as good as advertised.