After sealing their qualification for the upcoming European Championships, Italy U-21 might be one of the favorites to win the European crown.

The side boasts an impressive number of youngsters, with some of them playing as pillars for Serie A clubs.

Chief amongst them might be Nicolò Rovella who is the heart and soul of the team in the middle of the park.

The 21-year-old will join Max Allegri’s Juventus in the summer. He signed for the club in January 2021, but remained on loan at Genoa for 18 months.

However, Rovella isn’t the lone young Bianconeri star who is grabbing the limelight with the Azzurrini.

In fact, 18-year-old Fabio Miretti rose the scene in the final stages of the campaign, earning a promotion from Italy U-19 to the U-21 side.

For his part, Italy U-21 manager Paolo Nicolato expressed his admiration for both Miretti and Rovella.

“Miretti is the captain of the Under 19 national team and has already made a good international journey despite being so young,” said Nicolato in an interview with Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

“He has a remarkable potential, a good foot and a strong personality. It will come in handy. He can play both as a mezzala and a Regista.

“Playing and with people like Rabiot at his side is one thing, but it is another to be the pillar together with other young Azzurrini.

“Rovella is a boy who I really like. He has technique and is always animated by a warrior spirit. These characteristics are not often combined in a single player.

“He did well, played three great games despite coming from a tough period, he hadn’t played a whole game since the March meeting against Bosnia.