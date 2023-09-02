Juventus has a long-standing tradition of nurturing and providing players to various Italian national teams, and this tradition is expected to continue into the foreseeable future.

The Bianconeri boast some of the most promising talents in the country, and their senior squad includes some of the best Italian players available. Under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti, two senior Juventus players have earned spots in his first Italy squad, and it is anticipated that other age-grade national teams will also feature players from the club.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, the Italy U19 team has selected three players from the Juventus U19 team for their latest squad. The report identifies defenders Saverio Domanico and Stefano Turco, as well as midfielder Diego Ripani, as the Juventus prospects joining the Italy U19 squad. This reflects the club’s commitment to developing young talent and contributing to the future success of Italian football at the international level.

Juve FC Says

It is a thing of immense pride when most of our players are called up to represent any national team worldwide.

These countries have a large pool of players to choose from and it shows they are very good players when they still get invited.

These invitations expose the youngsters to other talented players and new tactics, which helps their development in the game and makes them even better players.

Hopefully, they will develop into top players and play for the senior national team in the future.