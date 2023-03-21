Italy U21 coach expects Fagioli to help the team with his experience

Nicolo Fagioli has become one of the key players for Juventus this season as he continues to get vital roles in the team.

The midfielder spent the last campaign on loan at Cremonese, where he impressed and earned the confidence of the Bianconeri.

He is now playing ahead of Leandro Paredes and keeps improving, which means he could soon be a regular for his national team.

However, for now, the 22-year-old is a member of the Italy U21 side and the manager there expects him to be a key player for them in this international break.

Paolo Nicolato said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“In his club he is doing well and has the qualities to help the group achieve its goals, we regret not having been able to better prepare the commitments we face because of the many injuries but as has happened in the past we will try to optimize what we have available”

Juve FC Says

Only some Italy U21 players get as many playing chances as Fagioli does at their respective clubs.

This is why so much is expected from him on the international stage and we trust him to deliver.

The exposure that comes with playing for your country helps young players to improve at club level knowing the national team handlers are watching.