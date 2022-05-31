Italy v Argentina Finalissima – Predicted XI for Chiellini’s Azzurri farewell

Giorgio Chiellini is set to make his final appearance for Italy as he looks to retire from international football tomorrow when his side take on Argentina in the Finalissima.

The outing pins the Euro 2020 winners with the champions of the Copa America, with the two sides set to face off at Wembley tomorrow evening.

Federico Bernadeschi, Manuel Locatelli and Leo Bonucci all join Chiellini in the squad for his final outing for the Azzurri, with a 30-man playing squad having been named for the Argentina game, with the majority of those to stay on for the UEFA Nations League with four more fixtures to play over the next two weeks.

Predicted Italy XI:

Donnarumma

Florenzi Chiellini Bastoni Spinazzola

Verratti Jorginho Barella

Belotti Scamacca Insigne

Jorginho has been rumoured to be considering his international future also after we failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, but there has been no announcement to claim that the time is now.

Immobile’s absence means that we won’t be able to field the same starting XI that we used predominantly at Euro 2020, while Federico Chiesa’s absence is also a big loss.

This team should have more than enough to give as good as they get against Lionel Messi’s side, in what is expected to be commemorated to the late Diego Maradona.

Patrick