Italy v Austria – Confirmed Team News, Line-up & Score Prediction

Italy return to action this evening when they take on Austria with a place in the quarter finals of Euro 2020.

The Azzurri have been extremely consistent thus far, winning all three group games without conceding, and will now be looking to continue that run of form this evening.

Austria have their own reasons to be happy with their tournament thus far also, having won two of their three fixtures (against North Macedonia and Ukraine), although their 2-0 loss to the Netherlands denied them the chance to win the group.

Should Italy win, they will have eve tougher opposition in the next round as they come up against either FIFA World number one Belgium or current European Champions Portugal, but they have to be concentrating on one match at a time at this point.

We look set to battle today without experienced pair Alessandro Florenzi or Giorgio Chiellini, meaning that Di Lorenzo and Acerbi look set to take up starting spots, while PSG star Verratti is expected to come into the team after proving his fitness.

Predicted Line-up:

Donnarumma

Di Lorenzo Acerbi Bonucci Spinazzola

Verratti Jorginho Barella

Berardi Immobile Insigne

It will be disappointing to see Manuel Locatelli left out, but Verratti was in top form in our third and final group match, and I expect the Sassulo star will be the one to drop out of the starting line-up, although Inter’s Barella could well be the casualty.

This team should have plenty to cause trouble to the Austrians, and I can’t help but expect more of what we have already seen in the group stages.

Italy have been like a steamroller so far, giving their opposition very little to work with, and I expect the Azzurri to clinch another win without concession today. I’m going with a 2-0 win, although depending how early we get the opening goal, there could well be more…

What are your early predictions?

Patrick