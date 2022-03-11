Italy wants a full capacity crowd for playoff – Is it good news for Juventus?

Juventus and other Serie A clubs will watch intently at the decision that would be made for Italy’s playoff match this month.

The Azzurri are in the World Cup playoff after failing to topple Switzerland in their qualifying group.

North Macedonia will visit them in their first playoff game on the 24th of this month.

For now, that game will only welcome 75% of the stadium capacity and Calciomercato says the ticket for the encounter was sold out within hours.

That has prompted the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, to send a letter to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, asking that the capacity be increased to 100%.

Juve FC Says

Italy has been cautious about opening public spaces to crowds and that has limited the number of fans allowed in the various stadiums.

This has affected the finances of Serie A clubs and Gravina knows this.

If he persuades the government into allowing 100% crowd at the international matches, we could be set to see that implemented at the club level as well.

Especially if the experiment with the international matches goes to plan.

Meanwhile, Juve has been in good form in recent weeks. Fans will hope when more of them show support at the Allianz Stadium, the team’s performance will get even better.