“It’ll be a battle to the end” Bonucci hypes up Spain clash

Despite being considered by many observers as the favorites to win it all, Belgium were knocked out of Euro 2020 at the hands of Italy.

The Azzurri have now extended their incredible unbeaten run to 32 matches, whilst winning their 15th contest in a row.

More importantly, Roberto Mancini managed to make his side play an attractive style of football, contrary to the infamous stereotype.

Alongside Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci put up a great display to help his side reaching the semi finals, as the Juventus duo held their own against the physically-imposing Romelu Lukaku.

The 34-year-old had also scored an early goal but was later considered to be in an offside position by VAR due to a minimal contact from Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

“We knew Belgium’s quality, especially in attack and the danger they posed to us on the counter,” Bonucci told RAI Sport as translated by Football Italia.

“We went 2-0 up and were dominating the game, then they got back into it with a dubious penalty, we did really well to hold on and showed once again how important the heart of this Italy side and of the Italians is.

“Now we can keep dreaming with our feet on the ground. Spain are a great team, but we started this tournament with a dream in our hearts, let’s keep it there until the end,” continued Bonucci.

“There are two matches to go, the most difficult will be against Spain, who play similar to Belgium. They again looked as if they might not make it, but they got back on their feet, so it’ll be a battle to the end.”

The defender also spoke about his international teammate, Leonardo Spinazzola, who suffered form an Achilles tendon injury ay the end of the match.

“Leonardo had a great Euros, whoever replaces him will do just as well.”