“It’s a different Juventus,” Szczesny says Juventus is much-changed this season

Juventus goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczęsny, has hailed the arrival of Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria at the club this summer, and he insists they have made them a different team.

Juve added both players to their squad in this transfer window as they continue to look to make the group better.

Pogba returned to his old club after an underwhelming spell at Manchester United, but Di Maria comes to Turin after being released by PSG.

Both of them are top players in Europe, and they will give Juve a lift. Szczęsny likes what he has seen from them so far and he believes they have made the team better.

He also spoke about the impact of the club’s youngsters in the group and believes what they need is the right balance to have a successful campaign.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero: “It’s a different Juventus thanks to Di Maria and Pogba, two top-quality champions who also bring a lot of experience, but there are also young players like Fagioli, Miretti and Rovella.

“We have many guys who have to learn from the attitude of the more experienced companions. We need to find the balance between the energy and enthusiasm of the young and the experience of the older ones.”

Juve FC Says

We have a big squad now, and it is filled with young and experienced players.

We need the right balance as Szczęsny has pointed out, and we can trust Max Allegri to help us achieve that.