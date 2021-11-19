“It’s a difficult game, but …” Allegri discusses Lazio match

Massimiliano Allegri is expecting a very tough match from a good Lazio team this weekend.

His Juventus team will travel to Rome for an important game they really need to win.

A defeat would push them further away from the top of the league table. That would be a disaster if Juve still hopes to win the title.

Lazio is doing well under Maurizio Sarri and he would look to show Juve they should never have fired him last year.

Allegri hails Biancocelesti as one of the top Italian clubs and says because both clubs are fighting to get inside the top four, this is an important fixture.

He also took out time to praise Sarri, whom he believes has proven he is an excellent manager with his results.

“Juventus and Lazio are the teams that have won the most trophies over the last few years,” said Allegri as quoted by Football Italia.

“We are both close to a Champions League placement, it’s a difficult game, but also a very important one.

“Sarri has given a great organisation to Lazio. He has technical players such as Milinkovic-Savic, Pedro and Luis Alberto. They are organised, so we’ll need to play a good game technically and defend well.

“Sarri is a great coach and that’s proved by the results he has achieved.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri will hope his players will face Lazio with an awareness of the importance of the game and the threats that the Rome club carries.

Both clubs had several players called up for the last international window. Lazio could be without their star attacker, Ciro Immobile and Juventus is also keeping their fingers crossed on the fitness of Paulo Dybala.

It should be an exciting game, but Juve fans will expect the Bianconeri to earn all the points.