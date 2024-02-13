Juventus coach Max Allegri felt his team showed a lack of experience in their losing effort against Udinese on Monday night.
The Bianconeri have now suffered their first defeat at home this season. While they’re still in second place, their remaining Scudetto hopes have arguably evaporated by now.
The Old Lady currently trails league leaders Inter by seven points despite playing an extra match.
After the encounter, the Livorno native admitted that the team is enduring an unpleasant moment, calling on his players to react in the coming fixtures.
“It’s a moment of downturn. But we need to react and come out stronger,” said Allegri in his post-match press conference via La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“Nobody would have expected us to score only one point in three matches after our positive run.
“These are moments that ought to happen, so we need to stay calm and work hard. We have to start scoring points again from Saturday in Verona.”
The 56-year-old felt his team did well to create chances in the second half, but ultimately struggled against Udinese’s physicality.
“The team had a good first half but was unable to score. We conceded a goal from a dead ball.
“Udinese are a physical and technical team. It’s not easy to play against them. Unfortunately, it’s a difficult moment for us.
“We have an important goal to achieve. We’re second in the table. We still have to score a lot of points to get into the Champions League. We need to reset and start collecting points from Saturday.”
“It was a slow match. Udinese know how to slow the place. They are very physical.
“When the opportunity arises you have to score goals and in the first half, we had four or five favorable ones, while in the second. we had difficulty in the build-up.”
Finally, Allegri blamed the lack of experience for the final result, while insisting that fourth place remains the main target.
“It’s another lesson for us as our team is composed of many players who lack the experience to win the league.
“We’re sorry for these moments, but we need to come out of them stronger. Being nervous and thinking that we could have done this won’t help us now.
“Yildiz has an opportunity to score, then a couple of favorable situations. But there’s no point in complaining.
“At this moment, we must stay silent and think about working and scoring points to get into the Champions League.”
3 Comments
It was so lackluster. In games like this we pay for not creating enough chances.
As usual, the inept Allegri blames his players. This time he blames a lack of experience. He never blames himself for not having any semblance of a decent game plan and selecting washed up players like Sandro. This man knows no shame and people still hang off his every word. What a disgrace. The ultras made fools of themselves today singing Allegri’s name at the end. Pitiful supporters.
Absolutely right Frankie!
“Udinese are a physical and technical team. It’s not easy to play against them.”
They have 3 wins all year! Seems like nobody else is having a big problem with them. And yes, 13 draws, so at minimum, a draw was expected.
This team needs to play Yildiz and Dusan together for the remaining games until they drop from exhaustion. There needs to be 1 lineup, and a clear starting 11, period. Tinker Bell Allegri should begin enjoying his last 14 games as a Juve manager. He’s still awful.