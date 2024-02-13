Juventus coach Max Allegri felt his team showed a lack of experience in their losing effort against Udinese on Monday night.

The Bianconeri have now suffered their first defeat at home this season. While they’re still in second place, their remaining Scudetto hopes have arguably evaporated by now.

The Old Lady currently trails league leaders Inter by seven points despite playing an extra match.

After the encounter, the Livorno native admitted that the team is enduring an unpleasant moment, calling on his players to react in the coming fixtures.

“It’s a moment of downturn. But we need to react and come out stronger,” said Allegri in his post-match press conference via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Nobody would have expected us to score only one point in three matches after our positive run.

“These are moments that ought to happen, so we need to stay calm and work hard. We have to start scoring points again from Saturday in Verona.”

The 56-year-old felt his team did well to create chances in the second half, but ultimately struggled against Udinese’s physicality.