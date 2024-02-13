Juventus coach Max Allegri felt his team showed a lack of experience in their losing effort against Udinese on Monday night.

The Bianconeri have now suffered their first defeat at home this season. While they’re still in second place, their remaining Scudetto hopes have arguably evaporated by now.

The Old Lady currently trails league leaders Inter by seven points despite playing an extra match.

After the encounter, the Livorno native admitted that the team is enduring an unpleasant moment, calling on his players to react in the coming fixtures.

“It’s a moment of downturn. But we need to react and come out stronger,” said Allegri in his post-match press conference via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Nobody would have expected us to score only one point in three matches after our positive run.

“These are moments that ought to happen, so we need to stay calm and work hard. We have to start scoring points again from Saturday in Verona.”

The 56-year-old felt his team did well to create chances in the second half, but ultimately struggled against Udinese’s physicality.

“The team had a good first half but was unable to score. We conceded a goal from a dead ball.

“Udinese are a physical and technical team. It’s not easy to play against them. Unfortunately, it’s a difficult moment for us.

“We have an important goal to achieve. We’re second in the table. We still have to score a lot of points to get into the Champions League. We need to reset and start collecting points from Saturday.”

“It was a slow match. Udinese know how to slow the place. They are very physical.

“When the opportunity arises you have to score goals and in the first half, we had four or five favorable ones, while in the second. we had difficulty in the build-up.”

Finally, Allegri blamed the lack of experience for the final result, while insisting that fourth place remains the main target.

“It’s another lesson for us as our team is composed of many players who lack the experience to win the league.

“We’re sorry for these moments, but we need to come out of them stronger. Being nervous and thinking that we could have done this won’t help us now.

“Yildiz has an opportunity to score, then a couple of favorable situations. But there’s no point in complaining.

“At this moment, we must stay silent and think about working and scoring points to get into the Champions League.”