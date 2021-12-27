“It’s a four-way race” Mancini doubts Juventus’ chances of winning Serie A

Roberto Mancini admits he expected Juventus to be the top club in Italy in this campaign before it started.

However, he names four clubs who can win Serie A now, and he doesn’t mention the Bianconeri.

Juve has had an indifferent campaign that has seen them lose winnable matches and fall far behind their rivals in the title race.

While the Bianconeri struggle, the likes of Inter Milan and AC Milan have been performing well and are good enough to challenge for the league title.

Napoli and Atalanta are two other clubs who are ahead of the Bianconeri on the league table.

Azzurri manager, Mancini believe one of these four clubs would win the league.

He said as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “At the beginning, I was convinced that Juve was the team to beat. But he found problems. Inter have bought a great player like Dzeko and Dumfries is also strong: today they are the favorite for the Scudetto. But Milan, Napoli and Atalanta are not left out. It’s a four-way race.”

Juve FC Says

Most football fans expected Juve to perform better than they are doing now when Max Allegri returned as the club’s manager in the summer.

It has been a poor campaign for the Bianconeri, but counting them out of the league title now is not smart.

A good run of form in this second half of the campaign would be more than enough to help them turn their form around.