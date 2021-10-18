“It’s a good result” Allegri happy with win and another clean sheet

Juventus now sit seventh in Serie A after a hard-fought win over Roma and Max Allegri is a happy man and not just because of the positive result.

Allegri is also pleased that his team kept a clean sheet and he admitted that he is happy with 1-0 victories, although he also accepted that Juve’s opponents yesterday deserved at least a draw.

The game was mired in controversy following a disallowed Tammy Abraham goal and a penalty awarded instead.

The penalty, taken by Jordan Veretout was saved by Wojciech Szczesny and the game ended 1-0 in favour of the Old Lady thanks to a 16th minute Moise Kean goal.

“I like 1-0, as it’s a good result, especially as we kept another clean sheet,” Allegri said as reported by Football-Italia.

“Roma are a technically good team, they have a lot of quality and caused us problems early on, then we scored a good goal and improved as time wore on.”

Allegri further stated that he knew Roma would be tough opponents and that they possibly deserved a draw, however football is a game of turning points and fine margins and on this occasion, it was Juve that was the beneficiaries.

“We knew beforehand it would be tough. Roma could’ve deserved a draw, but these are games that depend on incidents and tonight fortunately they went our way. I do say they put in a good performance and are one of the best teams in the league.” Allegri stated via the same report.

The boss will no doubt feel a little relieved, Roma are a difficult side to beat, especially with Mourinho in charge and the three points are huge, in fact, Juve has now moved to within a point of the Giallorossi.