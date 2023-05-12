“It’s a good season” Rabiot opens up after draw with Sevilla

Juventus’ midfielder Adrien Rabiot has admitted he wants to win the Europa League for the club’s fans.

The midfielder has been linked with an exit from the club in the last few months as the Bianconeri struggle to convince him to sign a new deal.

Rabiot has been one of the most improved players at the Allianz Stadium, which is why the club wants to keep him and the midfielder has now admitted he wants to win a trophy at the end of this term.

At the end of their 1-1 draw against Sevilla in the semi-final of the Europa League, the Frenchman said via Calciomercato:

“For me, it’s a good season, I played a lot, even with France at the World Cup, but I’m happy to have done well and many goals, helping the team. I’d like to go to the final and bring this trophy to Turin for everyone, from fans to society, to the coach.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe this term and several clubs want to add him to their squad.

It would be great if we won the Europa League, but keeping him on our books for the long term is also important.

The club is still stalling in talks and this could be dangerous because his entourage is likely speaking to other suitors now.