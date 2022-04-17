“It’s a pity” Bonucci reacts to Juventus’ draw against Bologna

Juventus defender, Leonardo Bonucci, claims drawing their match against Bologna yesterday was a setback because they really needed the win.

The Bianconeri are in a race for a place in the Serie A top-four and it is tough.

AS Roma is working hard to catch them before the season ends, a win would have helped them stay clear of the chasing pack.

However, they couldn’t win the match as Bologna worked hard to earn at least one point.

Bonucci started from the bench and entered the match when Juve was losing 1-0.

He did his best to keep the score down and contributed to helping the team to try and turn the game around.

In the end, it was just a Dusan Vlahovic strike the Bianconeri could get, and it salvaged a point for them.

Bonucci told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia: “We tried to push and put the pressure on even after the equaliser, so with a little more sharpness we could’ve scored a second goal too, seeing as they had two men down.

“It’s a pity, because the three points could really have meant a great deal to us.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci knows the importance of winning that game and now that we have failed to do so, we need to focus on ending this campaign well.

Every remaining game is a must-win for us now and we also have to win the Coppa Italia to make this season a success.