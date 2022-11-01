It’s a special day! Juventus celebrate 125th birthday

On the 1st of November 1897, a group of young pupils from the Massimo d’Azeglio Lyceum school founded a football club. The whole idea emerged when they were sitting on a bench park – or at least this is how the legend goes.

But little did they know at the time that this club would become the most dominant force in the history of Italian football, with 38 Scudetto titles in the trophy cabinet.

Under the tutelage of the Agnelli family, the Bianconeri managed to produce several winning dynasties throughout the decades, and becoming one of the most successful clubs in the entire world.

Today, Juventus celebrate their 125th birthday, and the club’s official website took the opportunity to remind us all of the Old Lady’s glorious pass, while also holding high hopes for other successful periods in the future.

Here is the official statement released by the club for the occasion.

“It is a legend that has become a legacy. “It is the past thrust into the future. “It is the pride when glancing back at the successes achieved over these years, which can only look ahead to the next objectives. “It is a passion that has united generations and that will not stop doing so. “It is the desire to break the mould, first on the pitch and then in all fields of endeavour. “It is one word, the Latin word for “youth”. “Today Juventus turns 125 – a day of celebration and above all of gratification. A day in which all of us, the people of Juventus, look back to relive the emotion that events on the field have been able to reward us with, and then we turn our gaze to the future, because that is what awaits us – a future that we aim to continue building together, day by day.