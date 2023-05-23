“It’s a steady drip, drip, drip” Allegri reacts to latest Juventus punishment

Juventus manager Max Allegri has asked authorities to give them a break as the club is hit with another ten points deduction.

Juventus has been fighting legal battles for much of this campaign and the Bianconeri had been hopeful they would make the top four regardless.

However, the latest deduction is almost as heavy as the 15 points they lost earlier in the campaign.

It seems to have affected the morale in their camp and their players will most likely struggle mentally to deal with the latest news.

There is so much uncertainty about the club now, but they could even suffer more punishments when the verdict for the Prisma investigation is delivered.

Allegri has had more than enough. After his team was defeated by Empoli yesterday, he asked for the authorities to be done with them once and for all.

He said via Football Italia:

‘Every time we pop our heads up for air, they push us back down. It’s a steady drip, drip, drip, just decide once and for all.’

Juve FC Says

Living with so much uncertainty is uncomfortable, and we truly need to get these legal battles sorted as soon as possible.

The club has maintained its innocence and it remains unclear if we can get this verdict reversed or reduced, which will enable us to make the top four still.