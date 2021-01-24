“It’s a very important win for us” McKennie says Juventus had to win after Milan teams’ struggles

Weston McKennie says Juventus had to beat Bologna after seeing a chance to close the gap on the top of the league table.

Juventus is playing catch up to Inter Milan and AC Milan who are both battling for the top spot in the league right now.

This weekend, both Milan sides dropped points with Milan losing 3-0 at home to Atalanta, while Inter were held to a goalless draw by Udinese.

These results gave Juve the chance to reduce the points gap between them and both teams.

McKennie scored one goal as Juve beat the Rossoblu 2-0 this afternoon, and he said the win was an important one for them.

“It’s a very important win for us, both Milan clubs drop points yesterday,” McKennie told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“We have a game down to play here in Turin, we are three points closer, it will be a fight till the end of the season, we’ll see who wins more.

“I have the energy to make runs into open spaces, I just see them, I used to be the man who had to look for that passes, so I know where to look, I kind of have the instincts to make those runs.”

That win has helped Juve to move within 7 points of the top spot, and they have a game in hand on the teams above them.

Juve’s next league game will be against SPAL at home. They will be looking to win that match and strengthen their momentumn.