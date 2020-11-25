“It’s all true” Haaland’s father says of Juventus interest in 2018

One of the leading goalscorers in world football right now is Erling Braut Haaland.

The Leeds-born Norwegian is scoring the goals in abundant quantity at Borussia Dortmund at the moment.

He only joined the Germans in the January transfer window after he made a fine start to life in the Champions League with RB Salzburg last season.

He started very well for the Austrians, but not many considered him a top talent at the time, now he is doing it again in the colours of Dortmund.

Juventus have been long-term admirers of the striker and the Bianconeri did try to sign him in 2018, his father has revealed.

He was playing for Molde in the Norwegian top flight at the time and he had just started to show that he would be a top striker.

Juventus wanted to land him before he moved to Salzburg, but his father, Alf-Inge Håland, has now revealed that his son chose a different path for his development.

“It’s all true” confirms his father in the words reported by Tuttosport via Calciomercato

“He could have left Norway in January 2018 and moved to Turin, but with my son we decided that at that stage of his career it would have been better to grow gradually. Salzburg was the right choice for his professional career, which then led him to Borussia Dortmund.”