“It’s always an honour,” Pavlovic admits Juventus links are a good thing

Juventus target Strahinja Pavlovic admits it is great that a big club is interested in adding him to their squad.

The Serbian plays for RB Salzburg and has been on Juve’s shopping list for a long time now.

The Bianconeri will continue to bolster their squad as they try to become the top club in Italian football again and a new defender could join in the summer.

Pavlovic has been terrific for Salzburg, which earned him a place in the Serbian team for the World Cup and Juve continues to watch him.

The 21-year-old was asked what he thought about the interest and said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“There was an interest from Juventus, but I’ve never been to Turin.

“Juventus are a top club, it’s always an honour when your name is linked to such an important club, but I am focused on Salzburg at the moment.

“We want to do well in the league, the domestic cup and Europa League. Let’s see what the future has in store.”

Juve FC Says

Pavlovic has been in terrific form in the last few months, which makes him a target for many clubs across European football.

The defender will certainly play for a bigger club after now. However, we must be prepared to pay a huge transfer fee to land him.

