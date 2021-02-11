“It’s an advantage that should not be underestimated” Lippi warns Juventus of Inter threat

Marcello Lippi has warned of the threat posed by Inter Milan in the Serie A race now that they are out of the Coppa Italia.

Juve eliminated Antonio Conte’s men from the competition earlier this week, and they will now have to focus on toppling Milan and winning the league title.

Inter has already been eliminated from the European competitions and were keen to end the season with the Italian Cup at least.

They have to win the league title now or end the campaign with nothing to show for it.

Lippi believes that the fewer games a team plays, the better for them, and says Inter now has a fine chance of winning the title since they will only have to focus on one competition.

“There’s a long time to go until the end of the championship and many things must be considered,” Lippi told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

“Starting with the commitments. Some are still in the Champions League, others in the Coppa Italia and in any case in the running for the championship.

“Others that have the Europa League and one that has only the championship and can focus only on one match per week.

“It’s an advantage that should not be underestimated. It’s true that big competitions give you energy, but in the long run having fewer commitments can count.

“I think that Milan, Inter and Juventus each have 33 per cent chance of winning the Scudetto.”

Inter are currently 2nd of the Serie A table and have 5 points more than Juve, who have played a game less.