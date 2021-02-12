“It’s better not to talk” Raiola refusing to give an update on Pogba’s future

Paul Pogba’s future is one that always stirs up problems and controversy, because of this Mino Raiola is deciding to be tight-lipped about the midfielder’s next move from now onwards.

Pogba has been on the radar of Juventus in recent months, with the Bianconeri now keen to bring him back to Turin.

He will enter the final year of his Manchester United contract at the end of this season and the Bianconeri want to re-sign him ahead of his other suitors.

Raiola isn’t a quiet agent and seems to always want to offer an update on the future of his clients, but that has changed now.

In a recent interview, the Dutch-Italian agent claimed that he wasn’t going to offer a new update on Pogba, because whenever he does, it causes problems and brings sleepless nights to some people.

He would rather work on the World Cup winner’s future in silence from now on.

“Again, leave him alone, I can’t talk about Pogba because people are nervous, they don’t sleep at night,” Raiola said via Football Italia.

“It’s better not to talk. I have to work quietly, if I speak, someone gets offended”.

On the midfielder moving to Juve, he insisted:

“I speak about nobody, I do what I have to with other people, not in front of you. I’ve always worked in the shadow.”