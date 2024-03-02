Juventus manager Max Allegri sympathises with Paul Pogba after the midfielder received a four-year ban and insists the Frenchman is a unique talent.

Pogba’s return to Juventus took a turn for the worse when he failed a drug test in August. He had to wait until this week to learn the duration of his ban after presenting his defense.

The 2018 World Cup winner was shocked to discover that he had been banned for four years and has pledged to contest the decision at CAS.

Pogba is optimistic about receiving a more lenient sentence, but it’s possible that the Frenchman has played his last game for Juventus.

This development saddens Allegri, who advocated for Pogba’s return to the club, having previously worked with the midfielder during his earlier tenure at Juve.

The Gaffer feels we have lost a great player who will be difficult to replace. He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I wrote a message the other day to Paul, on a human level I’m very sorry, he’s a very good guy. And from a footballing point of view we lose an extraordinary player. I was lucky enough to coach him, it’s difficult to find a player like him. I can’t go into the sentence.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s ban is harsh and shocking, and we hope he gets a lighter sentence after his appeal.

However, we have to move on and try to achieve the most we can with the players at our disposal.