UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has mocked the new format of the European Super League, suggesting that it may be worse than the original one.

Yesterday, the European Court ruled against UEFA in their case against the Super League, effectively allowing it to proceed. The company responsible for creating an acceptable format for the competition, A22, has now revealed a new structure that they believe is an improvement over the previous one.

However, Ceferin does not perceive any significant difference and claims that the new format is even more exclusive than the previous version. He also urged the proponents to start it as soon as possible.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I watched the so-called presentation of A22. It’s hard to decide if you should be shocked or amused by the show. Even more closed than the 2021 edition that everyone rejected.

“We will not try to stop them. They can create whatever they want. I hope they start their fantastic competition as soon as possible, with two clubs. I hope they know what they are doing but I am not so sure about that.”

Juve FC Says

UEFA may have the last laugh, but it could also go the other way and it is simply too early for anyone to celebrate.

With time, we will understand who will win this fight, but UEFA may already have the advantage.