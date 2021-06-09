“It’s hard to talk about it now” Pjanic refuses to commit to Barcelona amidst Juventus interest

Miralem Pjanic has been linked with a return to Juventus after struggling in his maiden season at Barcelona.

The Bosnian was swapped for Arthur last summer as both clubs looked to bolster their midfield.

He has struggled for playing minutes in Spain as he seems not to figure in the plans of Ronald Koeman.

He was one of Max Allegri’s most trusted men when he played for Juventus and they won several titles together.

They also seem to enjoy a very close bond and as we count down to the new season, some reports have suggested that he would be reunited with Allegri.

Arthur hasn’t looked the part since joining the Bianconeri and they could sacrifice him for the return of Pjanic.

The former Lyon man had the chance to put the rumours to bed recently when he was asked about it.

However, he kept it alive by insisting that he wasn’t sure where his future lies and simply wants to enjoy his holiday first before thinking about it.

He told Federalna TV via Calciomercato: “Leaving Barça? It’s hard to talk about it now. I’m enjoying my holidays with my family and that’s all I think about. Preparation for the new season starts in July and then I’ll join the team. We’ll see what happens next. Forward.”