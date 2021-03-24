“It’s his only mistake.” Borriello says Pirlo should have started with the Under 23’s

Marco Borriello says Andrea Pirlo made a mistake by not managing at the Under23 level before agreeing to become the latest Juventus manager.

The former midfielder was a surprising appointment by the Bianconeri in the summer after they fired Maurizio Sarri.

The former Chelsea boss had won the Scudetto and reached the final of the Italian Cup, yet the club named an untested Pirlo as his replacement.

His first campaign has been a mess considering how inconsistency and failures have plagued the team.

They have been knocked out of the Champions League and they have also lost ground in their bid to keep the league title and Borriello seems to questions Pirlo’s experience.

The former striker says if he had been the one, he would have spent some time managing at the youth level before taking the job.

He, however, admitted that when you get a call from Juventus, it is hard to say no.

“The only mistake he made was last summer,” Borriello told La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia.

“It’s true that when the Old Lady calls, it’s difficult to say no.

“But, if I had been Pirlo, I would have taken a step back and started with the Under-23 squad. It’s his only mistake.”