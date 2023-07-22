Romelu Lukaku finds himself in a challenging situation after holding talks with Juventus while Inter Milan pursued him. However, Inter has now withdrawn from the race, and there is interest from Saudi Arabia.

Despite the Saudi Arabian interest, Lukaku’s preference is to continue playing in European football. Nevertheless, he faces a tough predicament as Juventus will only sign him if Dusan Vlahovic leaves the club.

According to reports from Tuttojuve, Juventus is now his only viable option after further details emerged about the fallout with Inter Milan. It is stated that Lukaku has attempted to reach out to Inter, but the players at the club are unwilling to speak with him or welcome him back into the dressing room. They feel betrayed by the Belgian forward, who also reportedly discussed a potential return to Serie A with AC Milan.

Given the current circumstances and Lukaku’s desire to play in a top European league, Juventus seems to be the only feasible destination for him at the moment. However, the situation remains complex, and further developments could occur in the transfer saga.

Juve FC Says

Lukaku will be a good signing for us, but his betrayal of Inter Milan is a sign that we should be careful with the Belgian.

The striker will do well on the pitch and that is all that matters for us now, but our focus now should be on offloading DV9 from our squad.