“It’s not a Champions Juve” Aldo Agroppi delivers some harsh words on Juventus

Former Italian footballer Aldo Agroppi says Juventus is struggling because they have lost some top players in recent seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo left the club at the start of this season after three campaigns with the Bianconeri.

The Portugal attacker’s departure has affected the club, but Juve has lost some other players who helped them to dominate Italian football for nine seasons before the last one.

Their departures have led to a gradual decline in performance at the Allianz Stadium.

After the Bianconeri’s 2-0 win against Udinese, Agroppi insists the current Bianconeri team cannot win titles.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “It’s not a Champions Juve, the one seen in this championship cannot aspire to win something.

“He has lost the best players, his personality, his spirit. There is a lot of confusion. Allegri with the three forwards is always in trouble. When he had Ronaldo it was all easy.”

Juve FC Says

It is the quality of players in a squad that makes the team as strong as it can be.

Juve has some of the finest players in Italy, but it has been hard for them to perform well as a team.

They probably need a difference-maker like Cristiano Ronaldo now. It is a role that Paulo Dybala can play, however, the attacker rarely stays fit, which is a problem.

Hopefully, the club will hit top form in this second half of the season.