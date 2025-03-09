Former Juventus coach Massimo Carrera explains why the club’s supporters have yet to witness the best version of Teun Koopmeiners.

The Bianconeri faithful anxiously anticipated the arrival of the 27-year-old throughout last summer. In the end, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. managed to strike an agreement with Atalanta after months of agonising negotiations, partially thanks to the midfielder’s rebellious stance, as he refused to train with Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad in the hopes of pushing his way out of Bergamo.

Therefore, the Dutchman received a hostile reception when he returned to the Gewiss Stadium earlier this season, and he can expect the same from the away section on Sunday evening when the Bianconeri host La Dea at the Allianz Stadium.

But rather than worrying about the past, Koopmeiners is mostly concerned by his present, as he has yet to prove his true worth for his current supporters who are losing their patience. Juventus fans believed their club bought one of the best midfielders in Serie A last summer, but they have yet to see the man who took the league by storm in recent seasons.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

But for Carrera, the issue isn’t psychological, but likely tactical, as he might no be the best fit for Thiago Motta’s playing style.

“It’s still too early to pass judgments. It may seem obvious, but in football, changing is not as simple as you think, especially at Juve,” said the 60-year-old in his interview with Tuttosport via IlBianconero.

“Giuntoli has entrusted Thiago with a strong and promising group. Then it can also happen that a certain player doesn’t fit in tactically. I’m thinking of Koopmeiners. His characteristics were perfect for Gasperini’s game. But at Juve, he’s having difficulties, but I don’t think it’s a mental problem.

“Perhaps his qualities – which are not up for discussion – don’t fully complement Motta’s game. We’ll see what happens between now and the end of the season, never say never.”

Carrera was part of Antonio Conte’s technical staff at Juventus between 2011 and 2014. He was even the designated head coach when Conte and his first assistant Angelo Alessio were both serving touchline bans during the first half of the 2012/13 season.