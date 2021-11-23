“It’s not a priority” De Ligt refuses to discuss his future

Matthijs de Ligt has refused to be drawn into speculation about his future, and he says performing well and helping Juventus win matches is his priority now.

The Dutchman still has a contract at Juve until 2024, but rumours about his future are refusing to go away.

His agent, Mino Raiola, has the reputation for moving his clients around when the right offer arrives from another club.

When he has a player in your squad, you are never certain how long that individual will remain with you.

Several reports have linked De Ligt with a summer move away from Juve and journalists finally asked him about his future.

The defender insisted it doesn’t matter what happens to him in the future, and everyone should be focused on the present.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “I’m not thinking about the renewal , it’s not a priority, let’s think about the pitch. I’m trying to concentrate on the matches, we are a little behind in Serie A and the priority is to recover.”

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is one of the most important players at Juventus right now and the Bianconeri wouldn’t want to worry about his future.

The defender has answered the questions about his future brilliantly because the club can’t discuss the future of its stars now.

What Max Allegri needs from his players is a complete focus on matches so the team can win as many as possible.

There will be more than enough time for Juve to discuss the future of De Ligt, but a return to the title race and a sustained push in the Champions League is the most important things to the club right now.