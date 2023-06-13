Allegri
It’s not about the money: Max Allegri reportedly rejects Al-Hilal offer

June 13, 2023 - 9:00 am

In recent days, Al-Hilal have offered Max Allegri a lucrative escape route from all the turmoil in Turin.

As we reported yesterday, the Saudi club lunged forward with a whopping three-year contract worth 20 million euros per season in addition to 10 million as a signing-on fee.

The 55-year-old met with the club’s representatives while on vacation in Monte Carlo. But after a swift period of reflection, the manager is reportedly leaning towards a “no, thank you” answer.

According to Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice, Allegri will resist the financially tempting Al-Hilal offer for family reasons.

The former Cagliari and Milan coach would like to remain in Turin where he would remain close to his young son Giorgio.

Moreover, the Italian tactician feels that it’s too early for him to leave European football and make join a lower-level league.

Therefore, Allegri could remain at Juventus after all, unless the club decides to wield the axe, which doesn’t seem likely at this point, unless Juventus majority owner John Elkann decides otherwise.

While this news won’t please a large section of the club’s supporters who are sick and tired of the manager’s rigid style of play, one has to admire Allegri for rejecting this astronomical offer in favor of his family’s best interest, as well as his career path.

