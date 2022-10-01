“It’s not all Allegri’s fault” Nesta gives his backing to Allegri

Former AC Milan man Alessandro Nesta has backed Max Allegri amidst heavy criticism levelled at the Juventus manager.

Allegri’s return has been a disaster so far and he is racing against time to fix the many problems at the club.

They cannot buy a win at the moment and lost their last game to the lowly Monza before the international break.

Having spent so much to bolster their squad in the last transfer window, Juve wants more from the team.

But it is not happening, which means the manager could pay the ultimate price soon.

However, Nesta says the Bianconeri gaffer is not the problem and insists the whole team is confused.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“It’s not all Allegri’s fault. There’s a more general confusion, for years they’ve taken one step forward and two steps back, there’s no precise line, even on the market. There’s no clarity.”

Juve FC Says

When the transfer window was open, Allegri made specific requests, and the club honoured them.

Now he has to deliver with the players who have been given to him.

If the team cannot return to form soon enough, he must leave, so that a new man can try to revive its fortunes.