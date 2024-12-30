Juventus coach Thiago Motta had many things to explain as his team dropped points once again, this time courtesy of a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri were happy to play the ball at the back and wait run the clock, but Andrea Cambiaso’s slip proved costly, allowing Riccardo Sottil to snatch the late equalizer.

Hence, the Old Lady has now settled for its 11th draw from 18 Serie A fixtures this season, leaving the team lying in a disappointing 6th place in the table.

Therefore, Motta insisted that luck had little to do with the result, as his men should have done better to see out the match.

“It’s not bad luck, I don’t believe it. We created plays, we had a good fight but you have to find the third goal and kill off the match,” said the 42-year-old in his post-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“Then it can happen that you get punished. I believe in merit and the result says that we didn’t do everything to deserve the victory.

“I have to review the action to say what happened on the second goal. We have to attack with balance, we allowed a few counterattacks but at times we weren’t balanced. We had to score the third.

“Closing up and counterattacking could also be a solution, we did many things well but we left them alive and in the end, they were rewarded with the draw.”

Motta surprised the fans by starting Samuel Mbangula instead of Kenan Yildiz on the left wing, and he describes it as a technical decision.

“Replacing Kenan with Mbangula was a technical choice. I’m very happy with Samuel’s performance.”

Moise Kean was the star of the show for Fiorentina with a goal and an assist. The Italian has been enjoying a sensational campaign after leaving Juventus last summer, but Motta insists it was the player who opted to depart.

“Before the match, he also admitted he had a difficult period and today he is happy. He wanted to change and at Fiorentina he is fine, so I have nothing to add.”