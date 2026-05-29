Manuel Locatelli has admitted he is deeply hurt by the way Juventus’ season ended after the Bianconeri failed to qualify for the Champions League following a dramatic collapse in form during their final Serie A matches.

It had appeared almost certain that Juventus would secure a place in next season’s Champions League when they still had four matches remaining. However, their campaign unravelled after they failed to win three of those fixtures.

The disappointing run of results allowed Como and AS Roma to overtake them in the standings, pushing Juventus into the Europa League for next season in what has been viewed as a major setback for the club and its supporters.

Juventus facing uncertain summer

The failure to qualify for Europe’s top competition has created uncertainty around the club ahead of the summer transfer window and increased pressure on the squad and management.

Juventus are now expected to make important decisions regarding the future of several players as they attempt to recover from a hugely disappointing end to the campaign.

Locatelli, who captains the side, has acknowledged the pain surrounding the situation and admitted the squad failed to meet the standards expected at the club.

Locatelli reacts to disappointing finish

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Locatelli said:

“The season didn’t end the way we wanted. Not hitting the target hurts, and the pain is still there. Because at Juventus, it’s not enough to try, it’s not enough to play it to the last minute: you have to prove every day that you deserve this shirt, that you know how to carry the weight and responsibility in the most delicate moments. It’s a story that forces it on you.”

Failing to qualify for the Champions League has overshadowed some of the positive work Luciano Spalletti achieved earlier in the season at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus will now hope to regroup during the summer and return stronger next term as they aim to restore themselves to the highest level of European football and avoid another disappointing campaign.